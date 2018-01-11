Experience the ultimate Bachelor watch party with My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Listen up Bachelor Nation! My ABC WOTV4 has nothing but fun in store for Season 22 of The Bachelor.

We want to spend more time with our faithful viewers and reward them with Bachelor Monday essentials: pizza, Arie posters, roses… and Jordan Carson, of course!

It’s the ultimate Bachelor watch party experience, every West Michigan lady would enjoy. Get ready for silly selfies, fancy props, and lots of laughter as you watch The Bachelor with our local star.

Fill out your contact information below, and we’ll get back to you. But, shhh! Don’t tell your girlfriends! Let’s keep this girls’ night a surprise. Jordan and WOTV4 can’t wait to hangout with you!

It’s a season… and a party… you won’t want to miss on My ABC WOTV4!

Read weekly Bachelor recaps, here.