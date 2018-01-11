Enjoy a return to winter with Maranda’s family-fun ideas!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

WinterWest

Enjoy the beauty of Grand Rapids’ Parks with WinterWest.

Sled races

Snoeshoeing

Kids Crafts

Nature walks

Hot cocoa

Food trucks

Snowman building contest

Fat tire biking

Richmond Park – Jan 13 10am-3pm

Mulick Park – Jan 27 noon-5pm

Muskegon Museum of Art

Charlotte’s Web Themed with animals in the galleries!

10am-3pm

Free!

Saturday

7pm

vs Lake Erie Monsters

9:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday

Kalamazoo County Expo Center,

Adults $2, kids are free

9am-6pm