Enjoy a return to winter with Maranda’s family-fun ideas!

WinterWest celebration at Richmond Park & Mulick Park in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

WinterWest

Enjoy the  beauty of Grand Rapids’ Parks with WinterWest.

  • Sled races
  • Snoeshoeing
  • Kids Crafts
  • Nature walks
  • Hot cocoa
  • Food trucks
  • Snowman building contest
  • Fat tire biking

Richmond Park – Jan 13  10am-3pm
Mulick Park – Jan 27 noon-5pm

Watch video below:

 

Farm Super Saturday

Muskegon Museum of Art

  • Charlotte’s Web Themed with animals in the galleries!
  • 10am-3pm
  • Free!

Grand Rapids Griffins Super Hero Night 

  • Saturday
  • 7pm
  • vs Lake Erie Monsters

 

Healthy and Fit Expo

  • 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday
  • Kalamazoo County Expo Center,
  • Adults $2, kids are free
  • 9am-6pm

