Enjoy a return to winter with Maranda’s family-fun ideas!

This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.
WinterWest
Enjoy the beauty of Grand Rapids’ Parks with WinterWest.
- Sled races
- Snoeshoeing
- Kids Crafts
- Nature walks
- Hot cocoa
- Food trucks
- Snowman building contest
- Fat tire biking
Richmond Park – Jan 13 10am-3pm
Mulick Park – Jan 27 noon-5pm
Farm Super Saturday
Muskegon Museum of Art
- Charlotte’s Web Themed with animals in the galleries!
- 10am-3pm
- Free!
Grand Rapids Griffins Super Hero Night
- Saturday
- 7pm
- vs Lake Erie Monsters
Healthy and Fit Expo
- 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday
- Kalamazoo County Expo Center,
- Adults $2, kids are free
- 9am-6pm