Eat more cake: giveaways, yummy treats, local vendors, and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Ladies! We’re back and we’re bigger and better than ever! Do away with those self-defeating New Years Resolutions and discover 2018 Reasons to Love Yourself More!

We cordially invite you back to…

EAT. MORE. CAKE.

Join the fiercest girl squad for an evening of cake, cocktails, conversations about body positivity, self worth, and girl power! There will be a panel discussion, vendor tables, pop-up shops, a photo booth, small bites, vision boarding, and special giveaways.

We also encourage you to arrive picture perfect in a wardrobe that makes you feel sexy and empowered. Tell a friend to tell a friend… to tell a friend… to tell a friend.

It’s ANOTHER gathering for the girl bosses and you all are invited! This is YOUR year for a New YOU resolution that will change how you see yourself forever.

Use hash tag #eatmorecakegr. Information below!