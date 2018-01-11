9 steps to healthier kids in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Many people resolve to live healthier lives in the new year, it’s a good time to think about the health of your whole family. The Healthy Weight Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is a place where families can learn to make healthier choices to live a healthier lifestyle.

One program in particular is their Healthy Counts program, that helps kids make great choices.

There are 9 points to the Healthy Counts Program.

Zero Sugary Drinks

One hour a day of physical activity

Two or less hours of screen time per day

Three servings of dairy each day

Four positive self-messages

Five servings of fruits and vegetables per day

Six home-cooked meals per week

Seven breakfasts per week

Eight hours or more of sleep for children

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/services-and-treatment-detail-pages/healthy-weight-program-for-kids