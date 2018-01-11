9 steps to healthier kids in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Many people resolve to live healthier lives in the new year, it’s a good time to think about the health of your whole family. The Healthy Weight Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is a place where families can learn to make healthier choices to live a healthier lifestyle.
One program in particular is their Healthy Counts program, that helps kids make great choices.
There are 9 points to the Healthy Counts Program.
Zero Sugary Drinks
One hour a day of physical activity
Two or less hours of screen time per day
Three servings of dairy each day
Four positive self-messages
Five servings of fruits and vegetables per day
Six home-cooked meals per week
Seven breakfasts per week
Eight hours or more of sleep for children
https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/services-and-treatment-detail-pages/healthy-weight-program-for-kids