Hot attractions, fabulous foods & rides of the future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Craig’s Cruisers is the go-to location for family fun in West Michigan and it’s about to get better! They are currently in the middle of a giant expansion to their Grand Rapids location which, will bring in a slate of brand new games and new attractions. Maranda was able to get a hard-hat tour of the space which is still under construction. When it’s done in the near future, it will feature a 2-story laser tag arena, a new trampoline park, a ninja warrior course and an indoor spinning roller coaster.

Maranda also got a chance to travel to Orlando with the team from Craig’s Cruisers to join them on their trip to the IAAPA Conference to see what West Michigan can expect from the revamped family fun center.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Arcades, (IAAPA), is an annual trade show with over 9 miles of aisles showcasing the latest in rides, games, food and everything one can think of that is found at a park or family fun center. Maranda chats with Susie Storey of IAAPA to find out what is new at this year’s show. Her answer; virtual reality! Maranda then meets up with the Craig’s Cruisers crew as they show her to their first new attraction families have to look forward to, a brand new revamped laser tag course!

One of the highlights of the trip to IAAPA was a chance to see some of the newest thrill adventures, like an outdoor skydiving simulator and a suspended ropes course created by a company based right in West Michigan. Maranda got a chance to talk with the brains behind Ropes Courses Inc, based in Allegan County.

Link for this: https://www.ropescoursesinc.com/

Maranda also ran into Troy Thrash from The Air Zoo while in Orlando. He says it’s an event he wouldn’t miss, a chance to see the newest technology out there for education and science and technology.

When you visit an amusement park or gaming center, we all know food is a big part of that experience. Maranda got a chance to try some of the newest food inventions on the market, including a human-powered snowcone machine.