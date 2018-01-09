The Bachelor week 2 recap: bumper car trauma and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Arie’s search for love continued with back-to-back one-on-one dates with Becca K. and Krystal.

First, the Bachelor transported Becca K., via a slick motorcycle ride, to a breathtaking oceanside Malibu mansion, where celebrity fashion designer Rachel Zoe worked her magic on Arie’s date. Becca K. received the treatment every girl dreams of – getting to pick out a dress for the night as Arie watched her prance around. Surprise! She didn’t just get to wear the dresses… she was able to keep the dresses. As the date continued, more and more expensive gifts revealed themselves.

Later, when Becca admitted that her father passed away at an early age, Arie’s response was “I like doing more stuff with my family and that’s fun.” Cue the crickets, people. Is it possible our Bachelor has an emotional range of a brick wall?

Wouldn’t that be a first…

Anyways, in the end she got the rose.

Second, Krystal looked to a possible future with the Bachelor when she visited his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, and met his family. Arie told Krystal that he chose her for this date because it would make his mom feel better about the type of women he’d be dating. Is that a compliment? We’re not sure. Moving forward, the family seemed to love Krystal and she got the rose.

Although when she got home, the shadiness begun. As the girls asked questions about their date and Arie’s hometown, Krystal refused to answer. The girls got frustrated, and you could sense the tension building.

Next, fifteen eager women traveled to a racetrack for a rip-roaring demolition derby with one ultimate winner. As they’re getting ready to get into the cars, Annaliese revealed that she has “bumper car trauma.” Yup. You read correctly.

Imagine a life where that was your most painful experience… Annaliese, sweetie. You’re going to be okay.

To conclude, the bachelorettes ratcheted up the intensity at the cocktail party as Krystal and Bibiana had a face-off. Like most Bachelor drama, it all started with a rose and an interruption.

Krystal went up to Bibiana and Arie after already getting time with him at the cocktail party (and already having a one-on-one this week!). Then, something shocking happened – Bibiana responded with, “Actually, I do mind if you steal him away.” Why doesn’t anyone else ever do this?

Then, the two women sat down and confronted the issue. Kystal acted like she had no idea why Bibiana would be upset with her, and Bibiana said she wasn’t going to fall for her “baby voice”.

Arie sorted through the drama while the ladies’ feelings continued to grow.

When it came to the rose ceremony, Maquel, Jacqueline, Bekah, Jenna, Chelsea, Lauren S., Tia, Annaliese, Lauren B., Kendall, Brittany, Ashley, Marikh, Caroline, and Bibiana all received roses. Well, those and a lot more that we just don’t know yet.

Watch with us weekly on #MyABCWOTV4.