Paddington 2 and Jumanji – great family films

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The theaters at Celebration! Cinema are the perfect escape from the cold and snow in West Michigan.

Paddington 2

Rated PG

Duration: 1 hr 43 minutes

Link: https://celebrationcinema.com/film-info/paddington-2

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it.

Jumanji

Rated PG 13

Duration: 1 hr 59 minutes

Link: https://celebrationcinema.com/film-info/jumanji-welcome-to-the-jungle

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer; hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius; It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor; and unathletic Martha becomes an Amazonian warrior. To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.