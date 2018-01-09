Dean, Ben & Eric… Oh my! Announcing “The Bachelor Winter Games” on MY ABC WOTV 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Is love the universal language? Find out as 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes from such countries as Switzerland, Japan and Australia compete and, hopefully, find love with 12 of America’s Bachelor Nation favorites. These singles will go head-to-head in winter-themed challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love. Chris Harrison hosts this highly anticipated, four-episode series, complete with the usual dose of tears, drama, romance and laughter, as “The Bachelor Winter Games,” a global celebration of unity and love, premieres on TUESDAY, FEB. 13 at 8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

When to watch:

Tuesday Feb 13 at 8pm

Thursday Feb 15 at 8pm

Tuesday Feb 20 at 8pm

Thursday Feb 22 at 8pm

For close to two decades, “The Bachelor,” a pop culture phenomenon, has spawned international versions of the series. For the first time since its inception, 26 of the most eligible singles from around the world gather at the luxurious Vermont winter resort of The Hermitage Club.

What to expect on the 1st episode

In the series premiere, the participants meet in the streets of Vermont for a grand celebration. Bachelor royalty Trista and Ryan Sutter serve as grand marshals kicking off the festivities. With the backdrop of snowy winter white mountains, ESPN SportsCenter anchor and sports journalist Hannah Storm, and KABC-TV sports anchor and correspondent Ashley Brewer join host Chris Harrison for the action. Following a featured performance by up-and-coming country music sensation Ruthie Collins, the singles move into their Bachelor villa and the games of love begin.

What to expect for the “season”

Throughout the run of “The Bachelor Winter Games,” fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the bachelors’ and bachelorettes’ perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy. With guest appearances by world champion and five-time U.S. figure skating pairs champions Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, as well as figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan, “The Bachelor Winter Games” promises no shortage of excitement.

Viewers will watch Bachelor Nation expand into Bachelor World as love expands over oceans and across continents. Will the first truly international Bachelor couple unite in February?

The Bachelors and Bachelorettes who can be revealed are:

USA Men

Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA

Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA

Credit; ABCMichael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA

Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA

Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA

International Men

Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor Winter Games” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers. Harrison is a co-executive producer. “The Bachelor Winter Games” is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound. A parental guideline will be assigned closer to the airdate.

Additional bachelors and bachelorettes will be announced shortly.