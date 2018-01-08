Will dark secret pump the brakes on Ari’s journey for love?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On Monday January 8th, 2018 buckle up for another night of The Bachelor! Arie’s search for love gets off to a fast start with back-to-back one-on-one dates with Becca K. and Krystal. The Bachelor transports Becca K., via a slick motorcycle ride, to a breathtaking oceanside Malibu mansion, where celebrity fashion designer Rachel Zoe works her magic on Arie’s date.

Krystal looks to a possible future with the Bachelor when she visits his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, and meets his family. But she is concealing a dark secret that might scare Arie away. Fifteen eager women travel to a racetrack for a rip-roaring demolition derby with one ultimate winner.

Chris Harrison and celebrated racecar driver Robby Gordon handle the play-by-play duties. The bachelorettes ratchet up the intensity at the cocktail party as two women face-off. Arie sorts through the drama while the ladies’ feelings continue to grow, on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, JAN. 8 on MY ABC WOTV 4 starting at 8pm!

