Want to be a Globetrotter – here’s your chance to be a ball kid!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The original Harlem Globetrotters are getting ready for their 2018 World Tour and that’s bringing them to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, January 21. Maranda is giving one kid a special opportunity to be an official Ball Kid for the game. The winner received Four (4) tickets to Harlem Globetrotters at Van Andel. Ball Kid also receives an official Globetrotter kid t-shirt, a souvenir Globetrotter basketball, and one spot on the opponent’s bench for the duration of the game.

Enter below: