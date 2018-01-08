Research helping to save lives at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Lab research at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Every single day there’s groundbreaking research being done in West Michigan to help save the lives of our children. Maranda got a chance to visit the Grand Rapids Research Center  where some exciting things are taking place. Dr. Giselle Sholler gave Maranda a tour, she  is a pediatric oncologist with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Doctors in the lab are analyzing tumors from every patient that is diagnosed with pediatric cancer. This is state-of-the-art research being done for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, what used to take several months now takes just hours.  Every single cell of a patient’s tumor will be analyzed in the lab to help determine what kind of treatment they can administer for a patient.

