Free movie screening “Only the Brave” with AARP at Celebration Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Join AARP for a free screening of Only the Brave, starring Jeff Bridges and Josh Brolin. Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, Only the Brave is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation.

EVENT DETAILS

Monday, January 8, 2018 | 7pm

Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North

2121 Celebration Dr NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Registration is REQUIRED:

Call 1-844-418-2281

or

aarp.cvent.com/ONLYTHEBRAVE_GrandRapids

**This film is rated PG-13