Free movie screening “Only the Brave” with AARP at Celebration Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Join AARP for a free screening of Only the Brave, starring Jeff Bridges and Josh Brolin. Based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, Only the Brave is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation.
EVENT DETAILS
Monday, January 8, 2018 | 7pm
Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North
2121 Celebration Dr NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Registration is REQUIRED:
Call 1-844-418-2281
or
aarp.cvent.com/ONLYTHEBRAVE_GrandRapids
**This film is rated PG-13