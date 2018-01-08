ABC announces premiere dates for 8 new shows including Grey’s spin-off, Idol, Roseanne and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The ABC Television Network has announced midseason premiere dates for the new dramas “The Crossing,” “Deception,” “For The People” and the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff, as well as new comedies “Alex, Inc.” and “Splitting Up Together.” Additionally, “American Idol” will air Sundays and Mondays, beginning March 11. Dates have also been set for the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition and the return of “Quantico.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff joins the TGIT lineup with a special two-hour premiere Thursday, March 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), before assuming its regular timeslot Thursday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The final four episodes of “Scandal” will air at 10 p.m., Thursdays, beginning March 29. The series finale airs April 19.

As previously announced, “Roseanne” kicks off with a special one-hour premiere on Tuesday, March 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT). Its regular timeslot will be 8:00-8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, beginning April 3, followed by “The Middle” at its new time (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT).

The season finale episodes of “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless” will air March 20 and March 21, respectively.

Below are ABC’s midseason premiere dates (all times listed are EDT):

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Deception”

MONDAY, MARCH 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. “American Idol”

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For The People”

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (two-hour premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Roseanne” (one-hour premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Alex, Inc.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff (time-period premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Scandal” (new time)

MONDAY, APRIL 2

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Crossing”

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Roseanne” (time-period premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Middle” (new time)

THURSDAY, APRIL 26

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Quantico” (Season 3 premiere)

MONDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition

ABOUT THE SHOWS

“Alex, Inc.”

Based on Alex Blumberg’s successful podcast “StartUp,” comedy series “Alex, Inc.” is all about the things that happen – the good, the bad and the ugly – when a journalist and family man quits his job to start his own company. He quickly discovers it’s going to be a lot harder than he thought.

The series stars Zach Braff as Alex Schuman, Michael Imperioli as Eddie, Tiya Sircar as Rooni Schuman, Hillary Anne Matthews as Deirdre, Elisha Henig as Ben Schuman and Audyssie James as Soraya Schuman.

Matt Tarses is executive producer and writer. In addition to his role in front of the camera, Zach Braff is executive producer and director. John Davis and John Fox are executive producers from Davis Entertainment, as are Alex Blumberg, Chris Gilberti and Matt Lieber (Gimlet Media) in association with Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

Facebook: @AlexIncABC

Twitter: @AlexIncABC

Instagram: @alexinc_abc

Hashtag: #AlexInc

“American Idol”

The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre returns to airwaves at its new home on ABC. Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved series.

Facebook: @americanidol

Instagram: @AmericanIdol

Twitter: @AmericanIdol

Hashtag: #americanidol

“The Crossing”

Jude Ellis (Steve Zahn) is the sheriff of Port Canaan, a small fishing town, whose plans for a quiet life change instantly when refugees from a war-torn country wash up on his beach seeking asylum, only the country these people are from is America – and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the Feds set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious migration, Jude will launch an investigation of his own with the help of his loyal sheriff’s deputy, Nestor Rosario (Rick Gomez). Reece (Natalie Martinez) is a refugee but she’s different. She’s an “Apex,” a member of a genetically engineered human population. Her only goal once she arrives in town is to find her daughter, Leah (Bailey Skodje), from whom she is separated during the Crossing.

Leading the investigation for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is Emma Ren (Sandrine Holt), whose pursuit of the truth is complicated by the fact that her boss, DHS Undersecretary Craig Lindauer (Jay Karnes), seems to know a lot more about the migration than he’s telling her. Emma’s second-in-command is Bryce Foster (Luc Roderique), an empathetic agent who comes to find himself in over his head. Another vital member of the government team is Dr. Sophie Forbin (Georgina Haig), who has her own personal reasons for researching the Apex phenomenon and what it could mean to the future of science. Caleb (Marcuis W. Harris) and his wife, Rebecca (Simone Kessell), Hannah (Kelley Missal) and Paul (Rob Campbell) are all survivors from the crossing who come bearing dark secrets and a desperate pursuit for a better life.

“The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn as Jude Ellis, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Georgina Haig as Dr. Sophie Forbin, Tommy Bastow as Marshall, Rob Campbell as Paul, Rick Gomez as Nestor Rosario, Marcuis W. Harris as Caleb, Grant Harvey as Roy Aronson, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Simone Kessell as Rebecca, Kelley Missal as Hannah, Luc Roderique as Bryce Foster and Bailey Skodje as Leah. The series was created by executive producers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie. Matt Olmstead, Jason Reed and David Von Ancken also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

Facebook: @TheCrossingABC

Twitter: @thecrossingabc

Instagram: @thecrossingabc

Hashtag: #thecrossing

“Dancing with the Stars” All-Athletes Edition

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” sets its sights on the sports world when it returns with a special all-athletes edition. Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Hosted by two-time Emmy-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the special all-athletes edition of “Dancing with the Stars” will air live. The athletes will perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, as well as viewer votes.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. Ashley Edens-Shaffer and Joe Sungkur are executive producers.

Facebook: @dancingwiththestars

Twitter: @DancingABC

Instagram: @DancingABC

Hashtag: #DWTS

“Deception”

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion – the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. The series is from writer/executive producer Chris Fedak (“Chuck”) and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter. Illusionist David Kwong (“Now You See Me”) will co-produce.

“Deception” stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as FBI Agent Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as FBI Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen.

The series is from Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television. “Deception” is directed by David Nutter, who is also executive producer.

Facebook: @DeceptionABC

Twitter: @deceptionabc

Instagram: @deceptionabc

Hashtag: #deception

“For The People”

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (a.k.a. “The Mother Court”), the new Shondaland series show follows six talented young lawyers working on opposite sides of the law and handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country.

Best friends Sandra Bell (Britt Robertson) and Allison Adams (Jasmin Savoy Brown) serve as public defenders alongside Jay Simmons (Wesam Keesh) and their boss, Federal Public Defender Jill Carlan (Hope Davis). They face off against prosecutors Seth Oliver (Ben Rappaport), Leonard Knox (Regé-Jean Page), Kate Littlejohn (Susannah Flood) and their supervisor, chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roger Gunn (Ben Shenkman). Our lawyers are joined by Judge Nicholas Byrne (Vondie Curtis-Hall), who rules on some of the court’s most controversial cases, and Tina Krissman (Anna Deavere Smith), the formidable clerk of Court who keeps everyone in line.

These young lawyers will be put to the test both personally and professionally as their lives intersect in and out of America’s most prestigious trial court.

“For The People” stars Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Allison Adams, Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.

Facebook: @ForThePeopleABC

Twitter: @forthepeopleabc

Instagram: @forthepeopleabc

Hashtag: #forthepeople

“Grey’s Anatomy” Spinoff

The latest series from the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder” follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The drama is produced by ABC studios. Stacy McKee (“Grey’s Anatomy”) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) and Betsy Beers (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) who also serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay (“Pitch,” “Sons of Anarchy,”) serves as the producing director and executive producer.

“Quantico” (Season 3)

It’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan persuades her to help him rescue Shelby from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide. Ryan and Alex recruit Owen and Harry to help rescue their friend and defeat the villain. To help the cause, Owen brings in former agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), who has her own dark past with The Widow. A whole new future lies ahead for this team when they agree to work together as an elite black-ops task force. The thrilling, heart-stopping adventures continue.

“Quantico” stars Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt, Russell Tovey as Harry Doyle, Alan Powell as Mike McQuigg, with Marlee Matlin as Jocelyn Turner and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall.

“Quantico” was created by Josh Safran. Executive producers are Michael Seitzman, Russell Lee Fine, Adam Armus, Robert Sertner, Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper. “Quantico” is produced by ABC Studios.

Facebook: @QuanticoABC

Twitter: @quanticotv

Instagram: @abcquantico

Hashtag: #quantico

“Roseanne”

The timeless sitcom that broke new ground and dominated ratings in its original run returns to ABC with all-new episodes. Featuring the complete original cast, new series regulars and notable returning guest stars, the revival will explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household. With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

“Roseanne” is produced by Carsey-Werner Television. Executive producers include Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.

Facebook: Roseanne

Twitter: @roseanneonabc

Instagram: @roseanneonabc

Hashtag: #roseanne

“Splitting Up Together”

From executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek (“Suburgatory”), Jeff Kleeman (“Little Big Shots”) and Dean Holland (“Parks and Recreation”) comes “Splitting Up Together,” the story of Lena (Jenna Fischer, “The Office”) and Martin (Oliver Hudson, “Scream Queens”), whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

“Splitting Up Together” stars Jenna Fischer as Lena, Oliver Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.

Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers, along with DeGeneres, Kapnek, Kleeman and Holland, of “Splitting Up Together,” which is based on the original Danish series of the same name created by Heeno. The series is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Facebook: @SplittingUpTogether

Twitter: @splittingupabc

Instagram: @splittinguptogether

Hashtag: #splittinguptogether