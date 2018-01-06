Winter break: Saturday, January 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
GR Symphony – Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions
- Saturday at 8pm
- Tickets start at $32
Brought to life by a full orchestra performing all new arrangements and carefully timed visuals from recent and classic Pokémon video games. “Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions” has become the must-see video game concert of the year, giving fans and newcomers of all ages a chance to experience the evolution of the Pokémon franchise like never before.
Active Saturdays – Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Hastings
10 am – 3 pm
Morning Program: 10:30 – 11:30 am
Afternoon Hike: 1 – 3 pm
Celebrate the new year with Active Saturdays! at the Institute thanks to a grant from Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital! Each Saturday will have its own theme with corresponding activities to explore healthy winter fun through the lens of nature. Healthy snacks will be available every Saturday, and snowshoe rental for the afternoon hikes is free.
Theme: Outdoor Winter Fun
OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS
Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World – Meijer Gardens
Battle Creek International Festival of Lights
The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids – Grand Rapids Public Museum
Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum
Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum