Winter break: Saturday, January 6

Brought to life by a full orchestra performing all new arrangements and carefully timed visuals from recent and classic Pokémon video games. “Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions” has become the must-see video game concert of the year, giving fans and newcomers of all ages a chance to experience the evolution of the Pokémon franchise like never before.

10 am – 3 pm

Morning Program: 10:30 – 11:30 am

Afternoon Hike: 1 – 3 pm

Celebrate the new year with Active Saturdays! at the Institute thanks to a grant from Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital! Each Saturday will have its own theme with corresponding activities to explore healthy winter fun through the lens of nature. Healthy snacks will be available every Saturday, and snowshoe rental for the afternoon hikes is free.

Theme: Outdoor Winter Fun