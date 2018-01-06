Winter break: Saturday, January 6

By Published: Updated:
Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it!  Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

GR Symphony – Pokemon Symphonic Evolutions

  • Saturday at 8pm
  • Tickets start at $32
 Brought to life by a full orchestra performing all new arrangements and carefully timed visuals from recent and classic Pokémon video games. “Pokémon: Symphonic Evolutions” has become the must-see video game concert of the year, giving fans and newcomers of all ages a chance to experience the evolution of the Pokémon franchise like never before.



Active Saturdays – Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Hastings

10 am – 3 pm
Morning Program: 10:30 – 11:30 am
Afternoon Hike: 1 – 3 pm

Celebrate the new year with Active Saturdays! at the Institute thanks to a grant from Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital! Each Saturday will have its own theme with corresponding activities to explore healthy winter fun through the lens of nature. Healthy snacks will be available every Saturday, and snowshoe rental for the afternoon hikes is free.

Theme: Outdoor Winter Fun

 

OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS 

 

Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World  – Meijer Gardens

Battle Creek International Festival of Lights

The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids –  Grand Rapids Public Museum

Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Visit the Air Zoo

Rosa Parks Skating

Blandford Nature Center

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage 

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Craig’s Cruisers

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

WOTV4women

© 2000-2017 WOTV4Women.com | Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. | All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP