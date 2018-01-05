Get ready to be inspired at The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show is back and bigger than ever! Robots, Virtual Reality, Smart appliances, and more. Author and editor Boyce Thompson returns to the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this January to show off his picks for 2018’s Top Ten futuristic products that can help move you further into the 21st Century.

Thompson is the author of The New New Home and longtime editorial director of Builder magazine, the flagship magazine for the residential construction industry. He is also an enthusiastic follower of technical innovations in products for the home and loves sharing them with homeowners.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to the show,” says Thompson. “The exhibit has been really popular in Grand Rapids and I’ve got some extremely cool products this year. It will be completely interactive so patrons can try these things for themselves and see how they work, right at the show.”

Here’s the rundown.

A Jacket that Connects You to Devices

Jacquard from Levi’s uses Google fabric to connect you with smart devices hands-free, while you’re on the move. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9ADVeNpypk

Smart Ovens That Are Better Cooks Than You Are

The June Oven sees what you put inside and cooks it perfectly every time. It takes instructions, learns by experience, and alerts your smart device when food is done. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCuLxqGd0go

A Camera That Offers Fashion Suggestions

Amazon’s Echo Look acts as a personal style consultant, cataloging your wardrobe and even using algorithms developed with fashion designers to critique your outfit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X_fP4pPWPw

Firewalls that Protect Connected Home Devices

With so many of our devices connected to WiFi, our homes are more vulnerable to internet-based attacks than ever before. Cujo, a smart home firewall, protects home devices from hackers, viruses, and malware. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yY4buxq_xr4

Robots that Stand in for You

At last, you CAN be in two places at once. The Ohmni telepresence robot gives you virtual presence at home, at the office, at distant relatives’ homes — anywhere you need to be. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1ljQj203v4

A Robot that Wants to Join the Family

Jibo, a social robot, uses voice and facial recognition software to respond individually to each family member. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucmp2PdkUrQ

Robots that Mow the Lawn

Husqvarna’s Autonomous Mower takes over mundane yard work, leaving more quality time for the family. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE7O3dK07nQ

Virtual Reality Tools that Help You Visualize Projects

Powerful software tools allow you to “walk through” and see in advance how your kitchen or new home will look. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLoaKzf4cj4

A Sensor that Spots Electricity Hogs

The Nuerio Home Energy Monitor attaches to your electric box and sends reports to your smartphone or tablet that help you conserve electricity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvKs9z46Yb0

A Monitor that Identifies Pollution Sources

AirIQ scans the air in your home and alerts you to potential health issues.

Thompson will be at the show all three days to explain and demonstrate the products. He will also be on the Build-It Stage discussing his brand new book Anatomy of a Great Home.

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

Dates & Times Admission

Friday, January 12 Noon – 9:00pm Adults: $9.00

Saturday, January 13 10 am – 9:00pm All-Show Ticket: $16.00

Sunday, January 14 11 am – 5pm Children (6-14): $4.00

5 & Under: Free

January 12-14, 2018 | DeVos Place

Click Here for Show Information