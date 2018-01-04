Winter break fun: Thursday, January 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Bundle up the kids and head to downtown Grand Rapids for low-cost family fun at Rosa Parks Circle!

Listen to a classic winter tale about the owling adventures of a boy and his grandfather while sipping hot chocolate. After the story, take a guided hike to talk with the wild owls that call Blandford home.

6:00-7:30 pm

This program is $3 for members and $6 for non-members



Enjoy an interactive dance party with Ali Brown!

$1.75 admission after 5pm

