Winter break fun: Thursday, January 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it!  Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Rosa Parks Skating

Bundle up the kids and head to downtown Grand Rapids for low-cost family fun at Rosa Parks Circle!

 

Owl Moon at Blandford Nature Center

Listen to a classic winter tale about the owling adventures of a boy and his grandfather while sipping hot chocolate. After the story, take a guided hike to talk with the wild owls that call Blandford home.

  • 6:00-7:30 pm
  • This program is $3 for members and $6 for non-members

Family Night at the Children’s Museum

Enjoy an interactive  dance party with Ali Brown!

  • $1.75 admission after 5pm

OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS 

 

Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World  – Meijer Gardens

Battle Creek International Festival of Lights

The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids –  Grand Rapids Public Museum

Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Visit the Air Zoo

Blandford Nature Center

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage 

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Craig’s Cruisers

