3 reasons why all moms should make time to workout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- 380 days ago I made a change. It was one of those “New Year’s resolution” type thingy’s that you say out loud but deep down you know it’s a short-lived fleeting goal. But 380 days ago I decided to start working out. Since then I’ve worked out 320 times; I actually stuck with it.

I’m pretty proud of that because I’ve never stuck to anything regarding physical activity. I never made it past the volleyball tryouts in high school and quit track after 3 weeks due to an injury. Side note: I recently mentioned that to my own mom and her response was, “you did track?” So that pretty much sums it up.

Fast-forward 15 years later and here I am with a 5 year-old and a 2 year-old, a full time busy job, a house, a husband, two dogs and a pretty packed day to day schedule. People who are busy like me don’t have to time work out (isn’t that what you’re thinking?).

“Fast-forward 15 years later and here I am with a 5 year-old and a 2 year-old, a full time busy job, a house, a husband, two dogs and a pretty packed day to day schedule. People who are busy like me don’t have to time work out (isn’t that what you’re thinking?).”

That’s what I thought too but I was wrong. While pushing play on a workout some days takes every bit of energy I have I am so grateful I was able to fully commit to a healthy(ier) lifestyle. I’m cooking cleaner, eating out less and cooking more, working out 5-6 days per week, drink the nutritional shakes I swore were gross and I’ve lost 25 pounds along the way.

There are days that are easy and days that are hard. There are days I eat pizza and days I have an ice cream cone with my kids but 80% of the time I’m paying attention to what I eat and making sure I move my body. I’ve worked hard to change my lifestyle and you can too.

“There are days I eat pizza and days I have an ice cream cone with my kids but 80% of the time I’m paying attention to what I eat and making sure I move my body.”

3 reasons to take the first step:

1. INCREASE YOUR ENDORPHINS

Having a mommy moment? Is the sound of kids fighting and screaming driving you crazy? Shake off your bad day at the office with an evening workout. I find this is the only time of day that works for me. Each evening I step away leaving my husband and kids to start the nightly routine while I workout. Sweating it out for 15-30 minutes gets the blood pumping, the oxygen circulating and the endorphins flowing.

2. RELEASE STRESS AND FIND TIME THINK (IN PEACE)

As a busy mom I find home workouts are the best way for me to stay committed to a schedule. When the kids or things at work are stressing me out I know a good workout will help release that tension. During a workout you find some moments where your thoughts are clear. This is the time where I have my best ideas or think through problems. You’ll come to love this creative thinking time.

3. IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH (AND FEEL GOOD WHEN YOU GET DRESSED EVERY DAY)

After having kids nothing feels better than being able to button your favorite pair of jeans without having to bust out the old waistline expander from the pregnancy days (I may have done that once or twice, but haven’t we all?!). By making your workout part of the daily routine you’ll be consistently burning calories every day. After you have a great workout you’ll be far less tempted to order the fries at lunch (but be sure to reward yourself every so often). Soon you’ll find you have more energy to keep up with your kids.