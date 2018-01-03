Winter Break: Wednesday, January 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Winter Break Family Fun Days: Superhero Training Camp

11:00am – 3:00pm

Get out of the cold and join the fun at the Air Zoo during our Family Fun Days! Every Wednesday through Friday during winter break, there will be special activities for the family.

Superhero Training Camp: Put on your mask and turn up your superpower! Supercoaches will help fledgling crime fighters hone their archery skills, flying abilities, costume design and other superhero essentials.

This holiday season, visit the GRPM and take part in a variety of family friendly programs and activities themed around history, science and culture – and our special exhibits Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids and Brain: The World Inside Your Head. Visitors can make their own themed snowflakes and punched tin take home crafts, play a variety of games and more!

Snowflake Break crafts will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS

Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World – Meijer Gardens

Battle Creek International Festival of Lights

The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids – Grand Rapids Public Museum

Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Visit the Air Zoo

Rosa Parks Skating

Blandford Nature Center

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Craig’s Cruisers