Winter break fun: Tuesday, January 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

The exhibit traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond. Families can explore the various Mythic Creatures of the world. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaidsfeatures models and replicas of preserved specimens as well as cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have, through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures. Visitors will discover how narwhal tusks from the North Sea, introduced to continental Europe by Scandinavian traders, lent credence to the centuries-old belief in the unicorn. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is great for all ages

Why spend your Christmas break cooped up at home? Christmas Break campers will enjoy all the fun Camp Kroc activities normally offered, as well as special holiday activities throughout each week. Two snacks per day are included. Lunch is included in the price of camp.

9am-4pm

