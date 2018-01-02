All-athletes edition of “Dancing with the Stars” coming 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” announce that the 26th season of the beloved show will include a celebrity lineup unlike any other. The show, which returns in the Spring 2018, will feature an all-athletes cast! Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Rashad Jennings (above) was the last athlete to take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy in season 24.

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the special all-athletes edition of “Dancing with the Stars” will air live on My ABC WOTV4