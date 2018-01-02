All-athletes edition of “Dancing with the Stars” coming 2018

Credit: ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” announce that the 26th season of the beloved show will include a celebrity lineup unlike any other. The show, which returns in the Spring 2018, will feature an all-athletes cast! Ten athletes from all corners of the sports world will be teamed up with the show’s professional dancers and compete on the ballroom floor for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

dwts dancing with the stars season 24

Rashad Jennings (above) was the last athlete to take home the coveted Mirrorball trophy in season 24.

Hosted by two-time Emmy®-winning host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the special all-athletes edition of “Dancing with the Stars” will air live on My ABC WOTV4

