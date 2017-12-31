Winter break fun: Sunday, December 31

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.
New Year’s Early Eve at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
Call 616-235-4726 or visit www.grcm.eventbrite.com for tickets!
Grand Rapids Griffins 21st Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration
6pm start
Post-Game indoor Fireworks
Post-Game Open Skate
Holland Area Arts Council New Year’s Eve Celebration
The Studio is the newest addition to the Holland Area Arts Council. At The Studio, play, design, experimentation and messy hands are encouraged. Individuals and families of all ages can explore self-guided art projects, play-things and interactive art installations.
Participate in New Years Early Eve by dropping in open-house style or stay the whole time! Make party hats and noisemakers, goof around on the plexi wall and have a puppet show. Play games with other kids and eat treats. Plus, they’ll have a Balloon Drop at noon to ring in 2018 in a creative way!
New Years Early Eve will be taking place on Sunday, December 31 from 10am-2pm. Admission is $10 per child, and adults get in for free!
OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS
Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World – Meijer Gardens
Battle Creek International Festival of Lights
The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids – Grand Rapids Public Museum
Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum
Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum