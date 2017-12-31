Winter break fun: Sunday, December 31

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with GRCM! Make a noisemaker, create a resolution wand, and dance and play your way into the New Year at GRCM’s annual New Year’s Early Eve party! December 31st, 6:00pm-8:00pm with a countdown and the Celebration! Cinema balloon drop at 7:30!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with GRCM! Make a noisemaker, create a resolution wand, and dance and play your way into the New Year at GRCM’s annual New Year’s Early Eve party! December 31st, 6:00pm-8:00pm with a countdown and the Celebration! Cinema balloon drop at 7:30! ​ Tickets $12 per person, $10 for GRCM Members.

Call 616-235-4726 or visit www.grcm.eventbrite.com for tickets!

The Studio is the newest addition to the Holland Area Arts Council. At The Studio, play, design, experimentation and messy hands are encouraged. Individuals and families of all ages can explore self-guided art projects, play-things and interactive art installations.

Participate in New Years Early Eve by dropping in open-house style or stay the whole time! Make party hats and noisemakers, goof around on the plexi wall and have a puppet show. Play games with other kids and eat treats. Plus, they’ll have a Balloon Drop at noon to ring in 2018 in a creative way!

New Years Early Eve will be taking place on Sunday, December 31 from 10am-2pm. Admission is $10 per child, and adults get in for free!