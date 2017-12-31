Check out the star studded performers planned Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — As the holiday season winds down, there is nothing more memorable and traditional than Dick Clark’s classic New Years Rockin’ Eve! To kick off the new year, veteran hosts Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy will look to take things to a new level. A few of the star studded performances have been announced for the New Years bash!

To kick things off, Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello hit the stage. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Cabello released her much-anticipated debut single, “Crying in the Club,” to rave reviews. Cabello’s newest song “Havana,” was released in August and is currently exploding on the charts.

Joining Cabello for the biggest party of the new year is award-winning duo, Sugarland. Grammy Award-winning duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are refreshing their musical vision while staying true to the authentic sound and emotive songwriting that made Sugarland one of the most successful acts in country music history. The duo is set to perform live for more than 1 million people in Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018” in the hours leading up to the 2018 countdown.

To top off this amazing ensemble of performers, pop sensation Nick Jonas will hit the stage to kick off the new year! Jonas, who has conquered the world of singing AND acting, will appear alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in Sony’s reimagining of “Jumanji,” out December 20.

No place like New York to ring in the new year. See you on December 31st at 8/7c on abc! @nyre #rockineve pic.twitter.com/PiTrrkfW0g — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 8, 2017

Kick off 2018 with a bang and tune in to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018” on My ABC WOTV4!