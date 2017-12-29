Winter break fun: Friday, December 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

7pm vs The Lake Erie Monsters

Winter Break Performances – Joo Reily

Free

Fri December 29, 2017 12 p.m.

Joe Reily, singer-songwriter and educator from Ann Arbor, Michigan, uses his music as an invitation to heal our relationships with ourselves, with each other, and with the earth. He believes, “We have the power to create peace in ourselves and our world. Of course this is no easy task. It takes diligent effort, resilience, and community support.” A native environmentalist from Kalamazoo, Joe was selected as the official troubadour for the National Get Outdoors Day in 2011. Joe will perform environmental songs for kids of all ages, including songs from his most recent children’s album, The Circle. These include songs about friendship, diversity, and inclusive community.

OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS

Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World – Meijer Gardens

Battle Creek International Festival of Lights

The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids – Grand Rapids Public Museum

Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Visit the Air Zoo

Rosa Parks Skating

Blandford Nature Center

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Craig’s Cruisers