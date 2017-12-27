Winter break fun: Wednesday, December 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Animal New Years! Help them ring in the New Year with the animals. You’ll prepare toys and treats for our animals to help them celebrate. They won’t believe their eyes when they see what you’ve made!

Full Day Camps – 9am-4pm – $50/Member/Day $55/Non-Member/Day Price is per day, sign up for 1 day or all 6.

Students in Kindergarten through 5th grade are eligible. Two classes of 16 students each day will meet. Classes will be divided by grade; Kindergarten – 2nd grade, and 3rd – 5th grade. Lunches are not offered during winter break camp, sack lunch is required. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Frauenthal Theatre

“Princess Bride”

3pm

Craig’s Cruisers