Find the perfect statement jacket for the holidays

Jewel tones, velvet, and faux fur are all the rage this season when you are looking for that perfect statement jacket.

This is the perfect piece to pair with your favorite distressed denim. The military style gives this a unique appeal and the velvet brings it full circle.

Goodwill is the place to go when looking for great statement jackets! Your look immediately becomes more polished. Remember if you don’t like the buttons it’s an easy and affordable thing to change out.