Winter break fun: Sunday, December 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don't have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda's complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime?
The Santa Train
Coopersville & Marne Railway
11am, 1pm & 3pm
Adults: $19.75
Children (2-12) $17.75
Each of their vintage passenger cars has a special seat reserved just for Santa and his friends. Elves will escort children to sit with Santa and all children get a present. Their story-telling Princess will read Christmas-themed books to children in each of the railcars.
Christmas Experience with Santa at Deer Tracks Junction
Get your photo with Santa, check out the Grinch and all the “Whos” down in Whos-ville. The Christmas Experience Package includes the Wildlife Safari Tour too. (Cost $17 per person – 2 and under free)
12 pm to 6 pm. Tours run at 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 pm
OTHER FAMILY FUN IDEAS
Christmas and Holiday Traditions around the World – Meijer Gardens
Battle Creek International Festival of Lights
The Life of the Mind & Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids – Grand Rapids Public Museum
Let It Snow – Kalamazoo Valley Museum
Millennium Park Ice Rink – Portage
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum