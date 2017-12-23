Winter break fun: Saturday, December 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

Live Nativity, Critter Barn, Zeeland

11am-8pm

View a live indoor nativity, listen to Christmas carols and the Christmas story. See photos of Bethlehem, and participate in hands-on fun. Donations appreciated.

Frederik Meijer Gardens

Through January 7th

Ring in the holiday season with their most beloved winter exhibition. See the glow of nearly 400,000 lights, strolling carolers, visits from Santa, rooftop reindeer and more than 40 international trees and displays.

Regular admission rates: Adults $14.50, children (5-13) $7, children (3-4) $4 children 2 and under free. Free to members

