Got blood? Give back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Got Blood?

Did you know that when you donate blood it is not “just” a generous act but also has great health benefits for the donor?

About 5 million Americans need blood transfusions annually. So not only are you helping those in need but also helping to maintain your own good health in the process!

First off donating blood stimulates your own body to produce new red blood cells to replenish the loss. Blood donation helps in maintaining the iron levels and reduces the risk of various health ailments. Studies show that donating blood on a somewhat regular basis even lowers your risk of cancer and helps to keep heart and liver ailments in check.

Lastly it has been reported that donating blood can also aid in weight loss. Please consult with your doctor and see if giving blood is right for you.

Like so many other things in life, when you give selflessly, good things come back to you as well.