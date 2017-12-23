Enter to win 5 tickets to Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Pokémon fans, ranging from young children to seasoned adult players and entire families, have followed and celebrated one mantra: Gotta catch ‘em all!

Back by popular demand, you can catch Pokémon at the Grand Rapids Symphony this January, where Pikachu and the gang will appear on a 40-foot screen while the Grand Rapids Symphony plays the iconic music of the beloved video game.

“Symphonic Evolutions” is the latest in a growing scene of video game-themed shows appearing in concert halls throughout the world.

Prize package includes 5 tickets at a retail value of $260.

The show will be held at DeVos Place on January 6th.