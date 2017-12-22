Winter break fun: Friday, December 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) -You and your family don’t have to spend your Winter Break being bored! There are so many fun things to do and happening in your community this year that are right in your backyard…or at least close to it! Check our Maranda’s complete guide of Winter Break fun from December 22 through January 6 where she shares all of her ideas and suggestions to help you make the most out of your kids Winter Break.. What a better way to enjoy Winter Break than spending time together as a family making memories that will last a lifetime? To have a complete list of family events emailed to you each week, click here to subscribe to Maranda’s Five Star Family Fun Update.

West Michigan’s largest, animated, drive thru light show, is now celebrating its 20th year, of entertaining people of all ages. Enjoy nearly two miles, over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more. On select evenings, you can stop at the Santa house, and give him your wish list! This family oriented event, was started by Bill Schrader. With the help of his family, it has grown, year after year, to become a tradition for many. As a veteran himself, having served 28 yrs in the Army, Bill is a generous supporter of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans and contributes a portion of the light show proceeds to this cause.

New for this year, are an extended trail, addition of 10,000 lights, a few new and updated displays, and more.

Fifth Third Ballpark

Comstock Park Through Saturday, January 2

http://www.christmasliteshow.com/

See impressive animated light displays throughout the parking lots of Fifth Third Ballpark

$17 per car,

Experience wintry evenings at Binder Park Zoo! Stroll along lighted paths with nightly entertainment as you view some of our weather-hardy animals on exhibit enjoying the winter season. These special evenings will include unlimited FREE carousel rides, up-close animal meet and greets special holiday activities, time with Santa and his animal friends, and story time with Mrs. Claus. (Wild Africa will be closed)

Dates: December 15-23, 2017

Hours: 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Admission Tickets:

$5 for Binder Park Zoo Members

$6 for Non-members

Children under 2 are FREE

Dinner with Santa:

Dinner 4:30 to 6:30

Dinner includes admission to ZooLights.

Dinner with Santa is a special opportunity for your young person to make sure Santa gets their wish list and for families to share a meal together in a unique setting. Dinner begins promptly at 5pm and seating is limited.

Participants will check in at the entrance of the zoo. Proof of purchase required.

