Make Christmas morning magical! Julianne Hough hosts ABC Special from Walt Disney World

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the holiday season, as hosts Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond. Co-hosted by Jesse Palmer, the Christmas Day celebration will be brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Musical performances include:

• Ciara sings “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” from Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney

World Resort.

• Darius Rucker decks the halls with a holiday song from his Christmas album, “Home for

The Holidays.”

• Fifth Harmony takes us on a magical “Sleigh Ride.”

• Fitz and the Tantrums perform the popular Christmas hit “Last Christmas.”

• Jason Derulo sings “Silent Night” from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort.

• Lea Michele sings the holiday favorite “Let It Snow.”

• 98° heats things up with their new song, “Season of Love,” from “Let It Snow,” their first

full-length Christmas album in 18 years.

• Broadway’s Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs, of the stage hit “Aladdin,” soar down to

Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a romantic performance of the Oscar®-winning classic “A

Whole New World.”

Watch the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” Monday December 25th from 10am-12pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.