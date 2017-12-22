Get on trend with denim cuff appliques

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Want to look fab for the holidays? Sass up a pair of denim jeans by adding ceramic appliques to the cuffs. Shop any Goodwill and pick out your favorite pair of denim. Then, make sure you like the length once you cuff them!

You can purchase ceramic appliques at a dollar store that are self-adhesive for a temporary look. Add fabric glue for a permanent look. Then, stick the appliques all the way around the cuffs.

Throw on a pair of heels, and you have the beginnings of a fabulous outfit!

>>> Watch the video above for inspiration.