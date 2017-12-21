Tips for managing the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The holidays can be a tough time, mentally and physically. So how can you help yourself get through the holidays? Maranda talked with Dr. Greg Mallis, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.

His advice includes; setting reasonable expectations for yourself and your family. He advises keeping things in perspective, the holidays are a time for celebrating and being with loved ones, and he says don’t lose sight of that. Dr. Mallis reminds us to take care of ourselves, listen to your body and your emotions and know when you need to take a break, from both people and food! He also says to do activities in moderation, you don’t need to do everything to enjoy the holidays.

https://www.pinerest.org/