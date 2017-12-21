Sponsor a family and change lives forever

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Bethany Christian Services is working on a global level to help families with the basic needs in life. The program called Bethany Global Family Sponsorship, helps Bethany provide families in counties like Ethiopia and Haiti with essentials such as food, shelter and the support of a dedicated caseworker.

For $30 a month, you can help keep struggling families together so their children can grow up in a safe and loving home.

Learn more: https://www.bethany.org/global/family-sponsorship?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=family_sponsorship&utm_content=textad#?webId=CZ02S2NJC2&step=1