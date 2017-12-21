Mel Trotter Ministries to serve 250+ at Christmas meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The public is welcome to enjoy a festive holiday meal as part of Mel Trotter Ministries’ Christmas celebration. Guests will also have the option to enjoy a movie and refreshments in the chapel before their meal. Gift bags that contain hats, gloves, hygiene products and other items will be given out to the men, women and children. This no cost event is open to the public and there is no pre-registration necessary.

When: Friday, December 22 – Women and families will eat at 11:00 a.m.; men will eat at 12:30 p.m.

Who: An estimated 250 people will attend the meal and approximately 50-60 volunteers will help with the event in various ways, including preparing and serving food, hosting tables and cleaning up.

Representatives from Mel Trotter Ministries will be available for interviews between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Mission.

Where: Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Avenue SW, Grand Rapids (use main entrance with wheelchair ramp)