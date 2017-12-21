Holiday fun at Rebounderz

JENISON, Mich (WOTV) – If you have kids who like to jump, flip, spin, and have fun, Rebounderz in Jenison is the place for your family. They have 54,000 square feet of fun for all ages. Maranda visited this amazing bounce land, to check out all the fun. Check out the video above to see the massive trampoline floor, trampoline basketball court, and huge foam pit.

Special hours for Winter Break:

Friday, Dec. 22nd: 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 23rd: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 24th: Noon – 5:00 PM

Monday, Dec. 25th: CLOSED for Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 26th through Saturday, Dec. 30th: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 31st: Noon – 6:00 PM

Monday, Jan. 1st: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tuesday, Jan. 2nd through Saturday, Jan. 6th: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 7th: Return to Regular Hours