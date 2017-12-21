be nice. A Fifth Third Riverbank Run Charity Partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The snow will all be melted and the temperatures a bit warmer when thousands lace up their shoes for the 41st annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run. One special aspect of the race is their charity partners. One of those partners is The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and be nice. be nice. is a positive, anti-bullying initiative designed to spread awareness surrounding the issues of bullying and mental health problems.

One of the Fifth Third Riverbank Run Road Warriors will be sporting the be nice. t-shirt on race day. The race is a great opportunity to notice someone who is struggling, invite them to join in your race training, help them to set goals and empower them on race day.

Fifth Third Riverbank Run

May 12th

Mental Health Foundation: https://fifththirdriverbankrun.rsupartner.com/mental-health-foundation-of-west-michigan-be-nice

Race link: https://fifththirdriverbankrun.rsupartner.com/