A trip to the Jingle Bell Post Office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – 2nd graders at Allendale Christian Schools are busy preparing for the holidays. Students and teachers have created the Jingle Bell Post Office where students can buy stamps and cards, and deliver Christmas cheer to the rest of the school. It’s helping students learn to count by 5s as well as learning to count money.

A big part of Allendale Christian Schools is to serve and pass that passion for serving down to the students. The money raised at the Jingle Bell Post Office will go to buy bibles for students in Guatemala.