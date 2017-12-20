Seniors make the holiday bright with handmade gifts for foster children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Beautiful, handmade gifts are always something special to give over the holiday season. Residents at Samaritas Senior Living are making special gifts for foster children. There are several groups involved in making these special gifts, including the quilting club and the wood shop. Then a local youth group made 50 hand-made cards to go with the special gifts.

Right now there are 400 children in the West Michigan area that live within the foster care program.

Learn more: https://www.samaritas.org/