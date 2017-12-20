Seniors make the holiday bright with handmade gifts for foster children

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Beautiful, handmade gifts are always something special to give over the holiday season. Residents at Samaritas Senior Living are making special gifts for foster children. There are several groups involved in making these special gifts, including the quilting club and the wood shop. Then a local youth group made 50 hand-made cards to go with the special gifts.

Right now there are 400 children in the West Michigan area that live within the foster care program.

Learn more: https://www.samaritas.org/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s