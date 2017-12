GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Students at Hope Academy recently got a very special visit from Santa himself, and his elves. It’s an important time of the year, since many of the children in the school might not get something for Christmas. Many of the students come from homes where they struggle day-to-day, and doing something extra around the holidays just isn’t possible. Lacks Enterprises works with Santa and Hope Academy to help brighten the holidays for the students and their families.

