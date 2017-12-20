Roseanne premiere date announced; fans pumped for complete cast return

Related Coverage ABC breaks ground on “Roseanne” revival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- “Roseanne,” will return to ABC with all-new episodes, in a special hour-long premiere, TUESDAY, MARCH 27 at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4. “Roseanne” will air in its regular time slot, 8:00-8:30 p.m., beginning TUESDAY, APRIL 3, followed by “The Middle,” which will move to 8:30 p.m. Production on the highly anticipated revival’s nine episodes just wrapped in Studio City, California.

Featuring the complete original cast, new series regulars and notable returning guest stars, the revival will explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household. With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

Fan-favorite guest stars from “Roseanne” will reprise their roles in the revival, including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens, Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

