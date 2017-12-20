“Jump with Jill Live” to impact 35 Michigan schools teaching kids healthy habits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A fun program is taking the message of healthy eating and physical activity straight to Michigan children. “Jump with Jill” brings a high-energy, entertaining show called “Milk Means More – Jump with Jill Live” into Michigan schools. The program is sponsored by Michigan dairy farmers and milk processors. Jump with Jill is going into 35 schools across the state, at no cost to the schools. The program inspires kids to make healthy food choices.

Links http://jumpwithjill.com/

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/