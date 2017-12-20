“Jump with Jill Live” to impact 35 Michigan schools teaching kids healthy habits

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- A fun program is taking the message of healthy eating and physical activity straight to Michigan children. “Jump with Jill” brings a high-energy, entertaining show called “Milk Means More – Jump with Jill Live” into Michigan schools. The program is sponsored by Michigan dairy farmers and milk processors. Jump with Jill is going into 35 schools across the state, at no cost to the schools. The program inspires kids to make healthy food choices.

Links http://jumpwithjill.com/

https://www.milkmeansmore.org/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s