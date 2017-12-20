Home for the holidays: how to transition your college-student back home for winter break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Many young students start winter break this weekend, but many college students are already home. So, the question is — how do you transition to having college students back in the house. Ashlee Mishler from Ferris State joined Maranda to talk about this along with Cindy Todd and her son Mitchell.

Parents need to remember this time of year is stressful for college students with exams right before the holidays. It’s a good time to let them relax and get some sleep and hang out with friends and family. With that comes the expectation of a family member coming home that you miss, and you want to spend as much time with them as possible. Remember that for students, they’re trying to figure out the balance of rules, are they still on high school rules or has something changed now that they live on their own during school. Make sure there is flexibility on both sides.

It’s also a good time to help students prepare for the next semester and make sure you are taking care of any financial aid applications.