Holiday lights do more than shine at Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich.-Lights of Love is a unique and meaningful way for community members to remember someone special during the holidays. Lights of Love allows the Christmas tree inside Holland Hospital to be lit with lights, and also provides support for hospital programs.

Each year, the Lights of Love committee selects a project to fund which has a direct impact on the patients at Holland Hospital. In 2017, the funds raised will go toward two projects. The first is for the purchase of two AccuVein Digital Vein Display devices for the Boven Birth Center and Spine and Orthopedics Unit. The device will help hospital staff locate peripheral veins, making it easier to perform blood draws and start IVs.

The second project for this year’s campaign is a full body neo-natal manikin, which will be used for physician and staff training. These will allow staff to practice skills that are important for the safe care of infants.

Community members can make a donation in support of these projects . Each gift will be acknowledged on a poster in North lobby throughout January, and on Holland Hospital’s Facebook Page. Help shine a light, here.