Explore Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you’re looking to stay warm and explore West Michigan this season, look no further than the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids exhibit traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

Families can explore the various Mythic Creatures of the world. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids features models and replicas of preserved specimens as well as cast fossils of prehistoric animals to investigate how they could have, through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination, inspired the development of some legendary creatures.

Visitors will discover how narwhal tusks from the North Sea, introduced to continental Europe by Scandinavian traders, lent credence to the centuries-old belief in the unicorn. Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is great for all ages!

Link: http://www.grpm.org/dragons/