Teach kids about finances early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Experts agree the earlier kids learn about money, the better. That’s why Fifth Third Bank created the Young Bankers Club.

>>> Check out the video above to see what it takes to be a member!

The Young Bankers Club is a five or ten week program that is taught in the classroom by Fifth Third Bank employees. Students learn about careers, budgeting, math, and money management through hands-on projects and role-playing. The program helps the students become responsible consumers who will be financially savvy adults.