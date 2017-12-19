Stay healthy during your holiday travels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Traveling can be stressful during the holiday, and unexpected things are bound to happen. You can stay ahead of the game and plan in advance. Anjali Vasquez from Priority Health has some advice if you’re heading out on the roads or by plane for the holidays.

Holiday Travel Tips:

Schedule a virtual visit – When you are away from your family doctor, but need care for a non-life threatening medical issue, the emergency room or urgent care can be a pricey and time consuming option. A virtual visit with a doctor is the perfect alternative.

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a virtual visit connects you with a board certified doctor at the tip of your fingers. Often, they are available through your family doctor or insurance company. Priority Health provides access to MedNow through your MyHealth account, or as a standalone application on your smartphone and devices.

Take advantage of travel insurance – Assist America – Your health plan may offer travel assistance through services like, Assist America, which provides global emergency travel assistance services. If you become ill or injured while traveling 100 miles or more from home, Assist America will arrange and pay for a variety of services.

The services that Assist America offers include medical consultation, evaluation and referral, emergency medical evacuation where appropriate care isn’t available, prescription assistance if your prescription is lost or left behind, and compassionate visits so that a loved one can join you if you will be hospitalized for longer than seven days. They also provide lost luggage or document assistance, and numerous other services both medical and non-medical. This eliminates the need to purchase additional, and often costly, medical or travel assistance coverage.

Pack health supplies – Pack the medications you tend to use most during this time of year. If you have a child, make sure to pack children’s dosed medicine, too.

Are you currently taking a prescription medication? Make sure you have enough medication to get you through your time away from home. If you are flying to your destination and are taking your prescriptions in your carry-on, keep them in an easily accessible location in case a TSA agent needs to examine them