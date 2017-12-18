Give your help and support to caregivers this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For the 1.3 million unpaid family caregivers across the state, the best gift this holiday season may not come wrapped with a bow.

Caregivers are often overwhelmed with daily responsibilities on top of helping keep loved ones at home and independent. Here’s how you can support a caregiver:

Give them a call and check in

Do a random act of kindness

Ask how you can help

AARP recommends assisting a caregiver you know this busy time of year. It’s one of the best gifts you can give.