Give your help and support to caregivers this holiday season

Jennifer Munoz Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – For the 1.3 million unpaid family caregivers across the state, the best gift this holiday season may not come wrapped with a bow.

Caregivers are often overwhelmed with daily responsibilities on top of helping keep loved ones at home and independent. Here’s how you can support a caregiver:

  • Give them a call and check in
  • Do a random act of kindness
  • Ask how you can help

AARP recommends assisting a caregiver you know this busy time of year. It’s one of the best gifts you can give.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s