2018 River Bank Run registration now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Fifth Third River Bank Run will celebrate 41 years of road running on Saturday, May 12, 2018. More than 17,000 people are expected to compete in the event which features the largest 25K road race in the country and offers the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world along with a 25K Handcycle division. The USA 25 km Open Championships will run concurrently with the 25K event. In addition to the 25K, participants can choose from the 25K Relay, 10K Run, 5K Run, Team Competition for 25K, 10K, 5K Run, 5K Community Walk and Fifth Third Junior Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Consistently ranked as one of the premier road racing events in the United States, the Fifth Third River Bank Run is the site of the Men’s 25K American record (1:14:18; 2013/2014); Women’s 25K American record (1:24:36; 2012) and former Men’s 25K World record (1998). The 25K has been the site of the USA 25 km Open Championships since 1995.

And you can register today!

Upcoming Events:

1st Saturday of the Month Training – January 6, 8am – David D Hunting YMCA

January 6, 8am – David D Hunting YMCA 2nd Tuesday of the Month – January 9, 6pm – No Problems Training Runs – Perrin Brewing

– January 9, 6pm – No Problems Training Runs – Perrin Brewing Registration Party – January 11, 5-7pm – Craig’s Cruisers, Wyoming

– January 11, 5-7pm – Craig’s Cruisers, Wyoming Registration Party – January 12, 5-7pm, Craig’s Cruisers, Holland

– January 12, 5-7pm, Craig’s Cruisers, Holland Hills and Hops – January 31, 6pm – John Ball Park