Video: Santa makes a surprise stop at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Meijer continues to give back to the community in big ways and this holiday season, Meijer made a trip to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to drop off toys to children to lift their spirits and spread some holiday cheer. They also brought along a special guest, Santa Claus!

“I haven’t been this happy in a long, long time, I really appreciate what you (Maranda) and everyone here has done for us…I’m speechless to know there are people out there who are still so kind,”- patient at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Maranda was there to capture the sweet moments and talk to parents and patients about what this experience means for families spending the holidays in the hospital.